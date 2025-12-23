Rippin’ Hard Wind Will Add to the Holiday Weather Woes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Winds gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour could be pummeling the Central Coast and drastically change Christmas Eve plans for many people on the Central Coast.

Forecasters in the First Alert Weather Center say the hardest period of rain for starters will bear down on the area in the early morning hours, Wednesday.

Already some trees have been coming apart with the leading edge of a long, stretched out path of rain and forceful wind going back across the Pacific to Hawaii. Debris is falling on Cabrillo Blvd. on the Santa Barbara waterfront.

The storm is not a surprise. It was seen developing more than a week ago.

Warnings have been issued over the last few days, and that has sped up travelers who are driving if they can leave earlier. The dry roads will end by tonight. The rain may not be fully gone until Saturday.

Boat owners who are not docked in the Santa Barbara harbor have been advised to come in from the nearby anchorage to the east of Stearns Wharf.

The Santa Barbara Tuesday Farmers Market has made adjustments to end about an hour early with farmers selling on what is a popular day, only from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

