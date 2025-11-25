Two people killed in Wisconsin plane crash

MONROE, Wis. (KEYT) – Two people have died after a single-engine plane owned by local real estate developer Peter T. Lewis crashed outside of Monroe Regional Airport in southern Wisconsin Monday evening.

The identities of those who died in the crash have not been publicly released.

The crash was first reported on Nov. 24, around 5:15 p.m. local time, just north of the local airport and Highway 59 reported WISC-TV.

According to the local CBS affiliate, a deputy with the Green County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and spotted flames at the quarry and burning construction equipment as well as a debris field from the crash of the single-engine aircraft.

The fixed-wing airplane, a Socata TBM 700, seats seven and is registered to real estate developer Peter T. Lewis out of Montecito detailed the Federal Aviation Registry page for the aircraft.

The flight departed Whittman Regional Airport in Winnebago County, Wisconsin and was expected at Monroe Regional Airport by Monday evening.

An employee at Monroe Municipal Airport shared with Your News Channel that he believed the plane had been sold recently and that one of the passengers on the fatal flight was a local pilot.

The crash is now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.