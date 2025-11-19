Firefighters put out coffee roaster fire Wednesday

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews put out a coffee roaster fire at a mixed-use commercial building on Robin Hill Road Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the area at 8:57 a.m. and the first engine that arrived spotted smoke coming from a coffee roasting company inside the large commercial building in the 100 block of Robin Hill Road.

Fire teams entered the building to discover four to five foot flames coming off of a coffee roaster that employees at the scene had attempted to put out with fire extinguishers detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames at 9:09 a.m. and no injuries were reported form the scene added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

While an official cause has not been released, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department noted the cause is related to the roasting operation.