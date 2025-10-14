Driver Uninjured after Solo Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Temporarily Shuts Down Rail Service

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The driver of vehicle involved in a crash on Highway 101 was uninjured after the vehicle came to rest on the railroad tracks between Refugio Beach and El Capitan Beach Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, first responders were called to the scene around 11:42 a.m. and the driver was able to exit the vehicle on her own before declining transport to the hospital at the scene.

The vehicle came to rest on the railroad tracks and rail service was temporarily closed while the vehicle was removed shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.