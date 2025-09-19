Raíces y Sueños: Celebrating and Uniting Through Hispanic Immigrant Culture

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library is celebrating Hispanic immigrant culture with its second annual Raíces y Sueños series — which translates to Roots and Dreams.

The month-long program runs through mid-October and features music, storytelling, art, and hands-on workshops, all free and open to the public.

Building on the success of last year’s debut, this year’s series places an even stronger emphasis on cultural awareness, inclusion, and community connection.

Highlights so far have included an art reception with Los Angeles Chicana artist Jacqueline Valenzuela, a special stop from the Library on the Go at the Santa Barbara Airport, and Healthy Flavors — a cooking program celebrating Latin heritage through nutritious recipes.

This past weekend, the series also showcased Somos Xicanas y Lowriders, an event that celebrated lowrider culture alongside live poetry readings.

Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Melinda Palacio was among those who shared stories and reflections on community identity and heritage.

Organizers say the goal of Raíces y Sueños is to foster unity by creating space for voices that have shaped Santa Barbara for generations.

Each event is designed for all ages — from children discovering new stories to adults connecting through shared cultural experiences.

For more information and the list of all events, you can find it here on their official page.