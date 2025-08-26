Skip to Content
Construction equipment on a flatbed hits State Route 217 bridge over Sandspit Road Monday

A drill rig being transported on a flatbed hits the bridge over Sandspit Road Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Fritz Olenberger
A drill rig being transported on a flatbed hits the bridge over Sandspit Road Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A large drill rig being transported on a flat bed truck hit the bridge over Sandspit Road near Goleta State Beach Monday.

No one was injured during the incident detailed the California Department of Transportation when contacted for more information Monday.

The drill rig and flatbed that hit the bridge over Sandspit Road on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. Image courtesy of Fritz Olenberger.

The bridge, part of State Route 217, had some exterior girder damage and a Caltrans Maintenance and Structure Team are still analyzing the full extent of the damage shared a spokesperson on behalf of the California Department of Transportation.

The damage from the collision is the visibly small chunk of the lowest edge of the above roadway.

Image courtesy of Fritz Olenberger

State Route 217 remained open after the collision and there may be a possible night closure in the future depending on the results of a more in-depth analysis noted the California Department of Transportation.

For the latest on road closures and conditions across the state, visit here.

