Santa Barbara - South County

RV fire at Lake Cachuma campground sends one person to the hospital with minor injuries

today at 3:49 pm
Published 3:59 pm

LAKE CACHUMA, Calif. – A person was transported with minor injuries after an RV fire at a Lake Cachuma campsite Friday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames from the fire had little impact on the surrounding vegetation except for one oak tree and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from the county-based fire department were joined on the scene by firefighters with the Los Padres National Forest shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

