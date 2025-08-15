Aly Corvin: Pushing Limits as she competes for Ms. Wheelchair America

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aly Corvin is on a mission.

As Miss Wheelchair California 2025, she’s not just representing her state—she’s redefining what it means to live fully as a person with a disability.

She is now going for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, a pageant held in Grand Rapids, Michigan from August 18th through the 24th.

“I compete with a platform called Access to Adventure,” Aly explains. “I help people find adaptive equipment, experiences, nonprofits, programs—so they can get out into their community and try new things.”

Her advocacy is personal. After years of misdiagnoses, Aly was finally diagnosed with multiple genetic conditions between 2020 and 2022. For a time, she regained enough strength to only use a wheelchair in emergencies. But a traumatic brain injury in 2024 meant full-time wheelchair use outside her home.

Aly is quick to clarify that the Miss Wheelchair program isn’t a pageant—it’s a competition based on advocacy. “The best part about this program is it’s comprised of different nonprofits. It’s about the work you do, the advocacy you pursue, and making a difference for others in the community,” she says.

Aly’s journey as a professional dancer, aerialist, and adaptive athlete exemplifies her philosophy: disability is not a limitation—it’s an invitation to innovate. She’s tried adaptive surfing, baseball, rugby, shooting, cycling, and skiing, often testing new experiences so others can eventually access them safely.

“Human connection is the only way we’re going to progress as a society,” she says. “When people step into our shoes—or wheels—they understand what it’s like to navigate life with a disability. That’s how we improve accessibility everywhere.”

As she prepares to compete for Miss Wheelchair America, Aly says her focus is on community, connection, and raising awareness. “I don’t care if I win. The community I’ve found and the opportunities to share these platforms—that’s what matters most.”

She’s also embracing life beyond advocacy, exploring Santa Barbara and dreaming of adventures like skydiving and hiking. “I love letting people experience what it’s like to navigate life in a wheelchair. It changes perspectives—and that’s how we build a more inclusive world.”

On Friday, August 15th, former Ms. Wheelchair California, Jennifer Kumiyama will host a virtual send-off rally for Aly before she heads to compete for Ms. Wheelchair America.

Link to RSVP is found here.