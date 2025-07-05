Fuel tanker overturns on Highway 101 in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A fuel tanker crashed and overturned on northbound Highway 101 in Carpinteria, shutting down all lanes temporarily.

The crash happened shortly before 7:00 am just south of Santa Monica Road.

A tanker pulled by a trailer came to rest on its side, blocking the right two highway lanes.

Traffic was detoured at Casitas Pass Road and rerouted to Via Real. Traffic throughout the area was backed up.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and crews worked to clean up the area. Santa Barbara city hazardous materials crews and county environmental health inspectors were at the crash determining if gas leaked into any nearby storm drains.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.