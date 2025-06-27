Skip to Content
New Multi-Use Building Planned Near The Santa Barbara Funk Zone

A new multi-use building is proposed on Yanonali Street in Santa Barbara
John Palminteri
By
Published 5:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Story poles have gone up on site where a large new development near the Santa Barbara Funk Zone is planned.

The project is on the corner of Yanonali Street at Garden Street.

It is being called "The Platform." It's proposed to be a collection of independent merchants.

That includes restaurants, one with an ocean view, and stores all positioned around a courtyard.

The three-acre lot will have 98 vehicle parking spaces and 24 bicycle spaces.

It is flanked on the north end by Highway 101.

It is currently in the review and permitting process.

John Palminteri

