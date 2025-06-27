Coast Guard helicopter medevacs platform worker with severe chest pains from offshore oil rig Friday

PLATFORM HERITAGE, Calif. – A man working on Platform Heritage off the southern coast of Santa Barbara County was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew after experiencing severe chest pains Friday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 27, watchstanders with the U.S. Coast Guard's 11 District received a call about a Platform Heritage crew member having severe chest pains stated a press release from the Coast Guard.

An Air Station Ventura-based MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched in response and the aircrew was able to complete the hoist of the patient around 12:25 p.m. before transporting the man to Camarillo Airport.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the crew and patient touched down around 1 p.m. and the man was taken by waiting emergency medical responders to St. John's Hospital in Camarillo for further medical treatment.

Platform Heritage is one of three offshore platforms purchased by Sable Offshore as part of the Santa Ynez Unit and is expected to be producing oil by next month stated the Houston-based company in May.

The stylized image below, courtesy of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, details the history of the Santa Ynez Unit including the three associated offshore oil platforms.