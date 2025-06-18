Summertime Safety Concerns Heat Up with Campers Heading into the Backcountry

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. - Campsites covered with oak trees and the Santa Ynez River still holding pockets of water for swimming spots will be a lure for campers this summer. Safety has been emphasized as a top priority for the Los Padres National Forest.

Over the years, there have been emergency responses during the crowded summer season for hiking injuries, swimming spot high diving issues, and out or control campfires leading to wildland fires.

You don't have to be a veteran camper or forest official to know, they all can usually be avoided.

Preplanning your trip, letting someone know your destination, and going with others is a safe start.

On Wednesday, Paradise Road off Highway 154 was relatively quiet.

The popular Red Rock swimming spot had a small crowd, but the setting was perfect for those looking for a getaway about 40 minutes from Santa Barbara and deep in the hills to escape the normal beach crowds and parking traffic.

The U.S. Forest Service is patroling regularly along with a private contracted company to make sure those who are coming out have paid their day use or overnight camping fees as required and following all the rules.

The Los Padres Law Enforcement is in the area, but the response zone is very large.

That means the mutual aid with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol is a key element to an overall safety and enforcement plan.

Fire agencies are staffed for a full response at the first sign of smoke. That includes brushfire trucks, bulldozers and helicopters. Choppers are ready to go at the nearby Santa Ynez airport. Air tankers are based at the Santa Maria Airport.

