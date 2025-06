This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

The fire was reported around 11:43 a.m. Tuesday detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's emergency alert system.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire off Highway 154 near Paradise Road Tuesday.

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.