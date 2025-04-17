Skip to Content
Two people transported with major to moderate injuries after three-vehicle crash on Modoc Road

today at 1:03 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were transported to Cottage Hospital after a three-vehicle traffic collision on Modoc Road just west of Via Senda and the Las Palmas Drive bridge Thursday afternoon.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a man was helped out of his vehicle and transported with major injuries and a woman was transported with moderate injuries from the scene.

Ambulances took both injured people to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment and Modoc Road is closed in both directions shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The exact cause of the collision is currently under investigation added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it comes in.

