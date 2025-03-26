Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Body of an unidentified man discovered Tuesday along Modoc Road

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Tuesday, the body of an unidentified adult man was discovered off Modoc Road in Santa Barbara.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the man's death is not currently considered suspicious and no evidence of foul play was collected from the scene.

Identification of the man and an official cause of death determination is pending an investigation by the Coroner's Bureau and contact with the man's next of kin explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

