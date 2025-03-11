Sandbag stations are open in the City of Santa Barbara until 5 p.m. Tuesday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara has announced that free self-serve sandbag stations have been set up today and will remain open until 5 p.m. at four locations.
Sandbag Stations
- City Annex Yard at 401 East Yanonali Street
- City Fire Station 7 at 2411 Stanwood Drive
- Santa Barbara City College Lot 3 at 801 Shoreline Drive
- The Armory at 700 East Canon Perdido Street
Sandbags are available for residents free of charge but if you want to grab sandbags from one of the locations listed above be sure to:
- Bring your own gloves and shovel and be prepared to fill the bags you need
- Fill the sandbag halfway so that they are not too heavy and can stack properly
- You can take up to 20 sandbags per trip
Here is a video on how to properly fill sandbags and for more information on city sandbag operations, visit here.
If you see a clogged or blocked storm drain or a street-related emergency, visit the Public Works Street Division's webpage or call at 805-564-5454.