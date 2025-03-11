Skip to Content
Sandbag stations are open in the City of Santa Barbara until 5 p.m. Tuesday

today at 10:48 am
Published 11:03 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara has announced that free self-serve sandbag stations have been set up today and will remain open until 5 p.m. at four locations.

Sandbags are available for residents free of charge but if you want to grab sandbags from one of the locations listed above be sure to:

  • Bring your own gloves and shovel and be prepared to fill the bags you need
  • Fill the sandbag halfway so that they are not too heavy and can stack properly
  • You can take up to 20 sandbags per trip

Here is a video on how to properly fill sandbags and for more information on city sandbag operations, visit here.

If you see a clogged or blocked storm drain or a street-related emergency, visit the Public Works Street Division's webpage or call at 805-564-5454.

