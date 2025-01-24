Assault suspect barricaded in an apartment on Garden Street; Public asked to avoid the area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Community alerts were issued Friday morning about a barricaded person suspected of an assault and urging the public to avoid the area around an apartment complex in the 600 block of Garden Street.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, officers are communicating with a person barricaded in their apartment and asked that the public avoid the general area until further notice.

There is no active public safety threat outside of the building added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department personnel are also staged in the area as shown in the image below taken by Your News Channel at the scene.

This is an evolving law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.