Nonprofit launches $600,000 campaign to protect medically tailored meals for clients with cancer and other health conditions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Directors with the Organic Soup Kitchen in Santa Barbara are feeling on edge over the risk of power outages.

"We’ve had alarms going off and notifications of power outages," said development manager Jennifer Hyle of the Organic Soup Kitchen.

The nonprofit organization provides life-saving, nutrient-rich medically tailored meals to cancer clients and other chronically ill individuals in Santa Barbara County.

The kitchen operations rely on a steady power supply to prepare, store, and distribute soup meals, says the soup kitchen team.

"We have to make sure our soup meals are protected … they’re vulnerable to any kind of wind storm any kind of weather that might cause a power outage," said Hyle.

"If they defrost, I don’t think they’re good anymore so it’s a lot of care put into them … a lot of food, vegetables, and ingredients have gone into them," said volunteer Welmoet Glover of the Organic Soup Kitchen.

To ensure uninterrupted operations, the nonprofit is seeking community support to fund essential upgrades.

"We’re raising money to put in new wall batteries, larger power generators, and solar, so we can tap into renewable energy and not rely on the power grid," said Hyle.

The Organic Soup Kitchen team hopes to raise at least $600,000 to safeguard critical meal production.

"I really hope the campaign is successful because it’ll make a difference for so many people and for our everybody who works with this company," said Glover.

A single day without power could mean the difference between a meal and malnutrition for many in their care, says the soup kitchen team.

"To be less reliant on the grid would take away so much stress," said Hyle.