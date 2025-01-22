Volunteers wake up dark & early for 2025 Homeless Point-In-Time Count

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - Wednesday morning, volunteers throughout Santa Barbara County took part in the 2025 Homeless Point-in-Time Count. This annual effort is crucial for ensuring adequate funding and services for individuals experiencing homelessness in the region.

The day began early, with volunteers assembling at 5:30 a.m. to embark on their routes. The count, which continues until 9:00 a.m., aims to document the local homeless population and raise awareness about the challenges they face.

To participate, volunteers were required to attend a one-hour training session. These sessions provided valuable insights into the importance of the count, simulated potential scenarios they might encounter, and guided them through the Point-in-Time Survey process. The training ensures that the count is as accurate as possible, as its findings directly influence the allocation of funding and resources for homelessness initiatives.

"This is my first time doing the point in time count," said volunteer Oscar Soto. "So I wanted the experience of what this was about. As well as just being able to support people that are on sheltered, help the city capture the data. So that way there are more services that would be could have been provided."

The data collected during the Point-in-Time Count is essential for securing federal and state funding to support housing and social services. An accurate count enables the city to better address homelessness and implement effective solutions.