Local community reacts to Trump’s executive order to end government jobs in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

VENTURA, Calif.—From promises of mass deportations to ending diversity, equity, and inclusion roles at the federal level, a slew of executive orders coming through Washington has rattled the local community.

“What is a broken democracy look like? It looks very similar to what we have currently,” ‘said Coffee With a Black Guy’ Founder James Joyce III.

“Other people can speak about the economics of it, you know, eliminating jobs. but you know you’re eliminating people’s lives,” said Gilberto Valencia, who lives in Ventura.

Gilberto Valencia is worried about what’s to come these next 4 years.

“You know, I mean, those people, they have children. You have grandchildren, they have friends.”

President Trump signed an executive order Monday that will end “radical and wasteful” Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs in federal agencies.

Agencies are already preparing to close all DEI related offices and programs and to remove all websites and social media accounts for those offices.

Louisiana State Senator John Kennedy says this is a huge win for the American people.



“I think the American people have spoken very clearly. The best way to stop discriminating against people on the basis of race or gender is to stop discriminating against people on the basis of race and gender,” said Louisiana state Senator John Kennedy.



But Local D.E.I. Consultant James Joyce III says the news is emblematic of white fragility.



“The fragility that someone else's truth is going to threaten my reality. And we know that fragility exist within Trump, within his administration and within within his followers. If others have opportunities that takes away from them, the ones that are used to having the opportunities. That's what's fragile about it. It comes from a scarcity mentality.”

Joyce explains that nationally, there was a rise in DEI roles after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

“Organizations and individuals realized that there was a need to focus on those that don't look the same as the mainstream or status quo. American democracy is when it was created, it was not created with everyone in mind. It was created with white male property owners in mind,” said Joyce III.

Joyce says this is yet another move that will set us back decades, but he remains hopeful and will continue to teach major organizations, schools, and the community how to address the racial divide and how to truly be inclusive.

“As we see the degradation of our current democracy, the thought of rebuilding that in a more inclusive way is what excites me about the future,” said ‘Coffee With a Black Guy’ Founder James Joyce III.

Trump’s executive order asks federal agencies to submit a written plan by January 31st for dismissing the employees.