Deputies arrested two people after physical dispute at Sandpiper Mobile Homes in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Phillip Cummings of Carpinteria and his girlfriend, Krysta Thompson, were both arrested after a dispute with an elderly neighbor allegedly turned violent.

On Monday, Jan. 6, deputies were dispatched to the Sandpiper Mobile Homes neighborhood in the 3900 block of Via Real for a reported disturbance stated a press release Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies learned that 52-year-old Phillip Cummings had an earlier argument with an elderly neighbor and a construction worker that resulted in him allegedly hitting his neighbor in the face and slapping her phone out of her hand shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after deputies arrived at the scene, Cummings returned to his home and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Krysta Thompson, arrived at the parking lot, "intruded on the investigation", and allegedly intimidated the person Cummings had hit detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Thompson and booked her at the Main Jail on charges of misdemeanor obstruction, felony dissuading a witness, and felony elder abuse explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Cummings refused to exit his home and instead, spoke to deputies through a window while wearing a ballistic vest and informing them that he intended to grab his handgun.

In order to protect the surrounding public, deputies sought and were granted a warrant and developed a plan to safely take him into custody stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, around 1:45 p.m., the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team executed a search and arrest warrant at the residence for Cummings and he was taken into custody without further incident explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

After a search of the home, deputies found a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun, and the same ballistic vest he had donned earlier inside of the residence detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The image featured above, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, displays the items recovered after a search of the home.

Cummings was booked into the Main Jail on charges of felony obstruction, felony threats, misdemeanor battery, felony elder abuse, and felony damaging a communication device and he was being held on an enhanced bail of $1,000,000 shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the victim declined medical attention at the scene and Thompson has since been released from custody.