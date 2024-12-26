Ricardo Hernandez of Goleta hit and killed Christmas Eve at the intersection of Hollister and Magnolia

GOLETA, Calif. – Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on Christmas Eve at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Magnolia Drive and one of them, 76-year-old Ricardo Hernandez of Goleta, later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, around 7:02 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian at the intersection of Hollister and Magnolia in Old Town Goleta stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two pedestrians were crossing in a northerly direction where there is no marked crosswalk when a westbound vehicle being driven around 25 miles per hour approached the intersection detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the driver did not see the pedestrians and hit both of them, but remained on the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.

One of the pedestrians was unconscious when first responders arrived and received emergency medical attention at the scene before being transported to an area hospital shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The unconscious pedestrian, later identified as 76-year-old Ricardo Hernandez of Goleta, died from his injuries around 10:49 p.m. the same evening explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Your News Channel reached out to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office for more information about the status of the other pedestrian and have not received a response.

At this time, alcohol nor drugs are considered a factor in the fatal incident and no arrests have been made stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer at 805-961-7514.