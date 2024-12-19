Three men rescued off Gaviota Coast after their aluminum boat capsized

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Three men were rescued after the aluminum boat they were in off the Gaviota Coast capsized.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, all three men did not need medical attention when they were safely brought back to shore at Gaviota Beach.

The aluminum boat capsized off Hollister Ranch in the Razors area and two of the men were able to paddle back to shore on surfboards and the third man radioed for help while remaining with the vessel shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.