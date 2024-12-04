Shoes that Fits gifts Monroe Elementary new kicks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Excitement filled the air this morning at Monroe Elementary School as students eagerly participated in a special event organized by the nonprofit Shoes That Fit. In partnership with the local community, the organization gifted brand-new athletic shoes to 320 students, making this a day to remember.

The day began with a thrilling countdown as students were encouraged to open their shoeboxes together. After a countdown, cheers and smiles erupted as the children uncovered their new pairs of shoes, perfectly sized for their growing feet.

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and Supervisor Laura Capps joined the festivities, personally handing out the shoes to excited students.

“These shoes not only provide comfort but also enhance kids’ confidence and encourage better school attendance,” shared Amy Fass, Executive Director for Shoes That Fit.

For students like Khalfani P. and Hendrix S., the day was nothing short of magical. “It felt good,” they said when asked about their reactions to opening the boxes. “We’re taking them home to show Mom and put them on,” they added with excitement.

Shoes That Fit is making a significant difference across the country, delivering new shoes to approximately 180,000 children in over 1,900 schools across all 50 states just last year. The organization aims to expand its outreach, connecting with more students in Santa Barbara County and beyond.

By focusing on providing essential resources like well-fitting shoes, Shoes That Fit ensures children can focus on learning and enjoying their school days. Events like this inspire hope and demonstrate the power of community collaboration.