Woman hospitalized with moderate injuries after rollover off southbound Highway 101 near Refugio; area rail service shut down until further notice

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A woman was transported with moderate injuries after the Toyota 4-Runner she was driving rolled off of southbound Highway 101, just south of Refugio Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the vehicle flipped over the train tracks before coming to rest on the bike path east of Refugio State Beach and about 30 feet from the roadway.

First responders will need to move the vehicle over the train tracks to return it to the road and, as a result, the train tracks are closed until further notice shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.