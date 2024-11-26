Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Driver transported with moderate injuries after a rollover off Highway 101 near El Capitan

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 1:30 pm
Published 1:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A male driver was transported to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries after a vehicle rollover off of Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a driver suffered moderate injuries after their vehicle rolled off the roadway and onto the nearby Union Pacific-operated train tracks.

The tracks are currently closed to rail service and the image below and above, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, show why.

Image

Just 15 minutes later, a second vehicle crashed into the center divider of southbound Highway 101 about a quarter-mile away which resulted in minor injuries to the driver shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The solo driver of the second crash declined medical aid at the scene added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully during rain conditions and should check their tires and windshield wipers before hitting the road advised the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response during inclement weather conditions and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

