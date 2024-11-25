Timothée Chalamet selected as Arlington Artist of the Year for the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Monday, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) announced that Timothée Chalamet will receive the Arlington Artist of the Year award during the 40th iteration of the local film festival.

Chalamet will receive his award in person on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, which will feature an in-person tribute, a career retrospective, and a highlight of his performances in A Complete Unknown and Dune: Part Two.

In addition to those recent releases, Chalamet was the youngest nominee for an Oscar in the "Best Actor" category since 1939 for his role in Call Me By Your Name and has starred in five films nominated for an Oscar in the "Best Picture" category: Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Little Women, Dune, and Don't Look Up.

Chalamet has also had notable roles in Bones and All, The French Dispatch, Beautiful Boy, The King, Interstellar, and Willy Wonka.

"I'm a big fan of Bob Dylan, and I was blown away by Chalamet's transformation in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN," shared the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Executive Director Roger Derling. "His performance is galvanizing and electrifying, especially coming on the heels of the major box office triumph earlier this year with DUNE: PART TWO. Truly, this is the age of Chalamet."

He currently has a film in production with A24 Films and directed by Josh Safdie entitled Marty Supreme, a film inspired by the late American table tennis legend Martin 'Marty' Reisman.

The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will run from Feb. 4 through Feb. 15 and passes can be found here.