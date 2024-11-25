Downtown Santa Barbara Christmas tree arrives to bring the holiday spirit to State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 40-foot-tall Christmas tree has arrived in downtown Santa Barbara to kick off the holiday spirit.

It is now in place in a special metal sleeve just up from Victoria Street near the Arlington Theatre.

The White Fir tree came in from Oregon and was harvested from a special farm that replaces each tree with ten new ones.

To make this possible, there was a sponsorship collaboration that included Consumer Fire Products, Sutter Health, the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, The Big Red Crane Company, the Voice Magazine, the Santa Barbara Independent, and the City of Santa Barbara.

It adds to over ten blocks of decorations in the area.

Julia Daly was with her child passing by and said, "we're definitely feeling the spirit. I have lived in Santa Barbara for 20 years and I've never seen the tree being installed, so it's really exciting."

Consumer Fire Products Owner Irene Rhoads was with her family to see the arrival. She said it was a joy to see the happiness it brings. "That's really what it is all about for us. They are also involved in the Unity Shoppe and telethon coming up for the holidays."

Kristin Rhoads said, "every year to see the joy on all the families' faces when the tree comes to town, it means so much to the Santa Barbara community. It is great to be part of bringing that joy. Through COVID and when times have been so tough for Santa Barbara."

The tree will be lit in a special ceremony on December 6th.

It will include singers, dancers, and an appearance by this year's Prince and Fairy to illuminate the tree in front of hundreds of people. The event will be a festive street party. (There will not be a parade.)