Santa Barbara Superior Court announces new Court Commissioner
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Superior Court of Santa Barbara announced in a press release Tuesday morning about the appointment of a new Court Commissioner, Ms. Elizabeth Diaz.
Diaz is a Santa Barbara native with extensive legal experience in family court, child support, domestic violence, and civil harassment cases. Diaz will act as the first female Mexican American Court Commissioner in the history of the Santa Barbara Superior Court.
Diaz earned her Juris Doctorate from the Santa Barbara College of Law in 1998, and previously worked as an attorney with Legal Aid and as Family Law Facilitator for the Superior Court.
Diaz will officially take oath of office in December, with the official date to be announced later.
The Santa Barbara Superior Court included more details in their press release:
Ms. Diaz has an outstanding record of providing legal representation for litigants in domestic violence and restraining order matters, as well as helping self-represented litigants prepare paperwork for their court proceedings, consistently demonstrating a profound commitment to justice and accessibility.
Selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants after a rigorous interview process, Ms. Diaz earned praise for her deep expertise and professionalism. “Ms. Diaz has the experience, dedication, and demeanor needed to excel as a Superior Court Commissioner,” Judge Maxwell remarked. “Her commitment to serving our community will undoubtedly continue in her new role.”