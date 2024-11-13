Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to structure fire in the 900 block of Cheltenham Road in Mission Canyon

John Palminteri // KEYT
today at 6:08 pm
Published 6:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 900 block of Cheltenham Road in the Mission Canyon neighborhood just outside the city limits of Santa Barbara.

Your News Channel's John Palminteri learned from the owner of the home that he was alerted to the danger by the sound of an alarm, the smell of smoke, and his helpful dog, the Duchess of Cheltenham.

The owner used a garden hose on the fire which he described as more smoke than fire to Your News Channel at the scene.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

KEYT
Santa Barbara
structure fire

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

