Core Sport expands its fitness center in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Local fitness gurus Chanda and Fess Del Campo

and Cathleen Clarke are celebrating the expansion of Core Sport Santa Barbara.

Clients and friends enjoyed their grand reopening celebration on Friday.

It included music and raffle prizes.

Core Sport has helped people stay fit for the past 15 years.

The owners expanded their studio with space nestled between Harry’s Plaza Café and Gelson‘s market on upper State Street in Santa Barbara.

Their flagship business is located just two doors down.

Core Sport specializes in individual training, physical therapy, and group classes in Pilates and TRX.