Ralph Fiennes announced as Outstanding Performer of the Year Award winner

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Ralph Fiennes has been announced as the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award recipient for the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival Wednesday.

The Outstanding Performer of the Year Award recognizes those who have distinguished themselves with exceptional performances in film.

Previous winners include: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Sacha Baron Cohen, Adam Driver, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janey, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carrell, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Joie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet, and Charlize Theron.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, Fiennes will be presented with the award for his performance as Cardinal Lawrence in Conclave which brings viewers into the ancient ceremony of selecting a new Pope.

Fiennes, as Cardinal Lawrence, uncovers a trail of secrets left in the wake of the previous Pope while the Catholic Church's leaders are gathered and sequestered in Vatican City to select his successor.

Fiennes made his film debut as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights (1992) and his extensive film credits include Schindler's List, The English Patient, The Constant Gardner, The End of the Affair, The Reader, Oscar and Lucinda, Sunshine, Strange Days, The Hurt Locker, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The versatile actor also had reoccurring roles as M in Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die as well as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series.

"Ralph Fiennes is one of the most gifted actors working in both cinema and theatre and has bequeathed us with so many memorable and extraordinary performances. He outdoes himself in “Conclave” - bestowing us with what may be the best work in his already legendary career," explained the Executive Director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Roger Durling.

The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place Feb. 4 through Feb. 15 with official events hosted across the city.

Passes for the Festival are already available for purchase here.