The Rhythmic Arts Project programs and founder heading East

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Going away parties, breakfasts, lunches and dinners are being held for the founder of The Rhythmic Arts Project known as TRAP.

After decades in Santa Barbara, Eddie Tuduri is moving back to his hometown in Connecticut.

"I am really excited that I am moving back to Connecticut where my family is, I have a real love for New England," said Tuduri.

The drummer created the nonprofit after barely surviving a body surfing accident in Carpinteria in 1997.

TRAP helps educate children and adults with intellectual and developmental differences around the world.

Famous musicians and Pearl Drums have been big supporters.

"I just spoke to Pearl about it this morning, the new project is TRAP New England, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, some of it upstate New York, "said Tuduri."

Tuduri will be setting up free demonstrations to organization in each state.

"This company was built of fairness and charity, so it is very important for me to continue in that and never take any more than it is necessary for us to survive."

Before packing up, Tuduri recalled being in his living room and looking around at all his wall-to-wall memorabilia and thinking about his life.

"I have done everything I could possibly do here, the recording, the touring, the gold and platinum records, great bands, not so great bands, great tours, not so great tours, but it was a life."

Tuduri is grateful.

"My definition of success is having paid the rent playing drums my whole life, I was never a star, I worked for a lot of stars."

Although Tuduri said he will always love it in Santa Barbara, he calls it the "right move" and the "next chapter" where he will spend time with young nieces and nephews and hang out with his childhood friends.

"First of all my family, they are growing up without me, who is that crazy uncle in California! so, I will get to know them and be right near the lake where I used to fish as a kid, another river where I would inner tube, I have old friends there that are as old as I am and they meet every month, like from kindergarten, I know these guys, so that is really exciting for me."

Tuduri plans to come back to visit and help TRAP programs flourish in Santa Barbara, Sacramento and Palm Springs.

Before he drive cross country he also plans to visit Momentum Work Inc. that offers support services in Santa Barbara.

For more information visit https://www.traplearning.org