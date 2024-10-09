Cirilo Martinez of Goleta sentenced to 300 years to life for 12 counts of child sexual abuse

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that Cirilo Martinez of Goleta was sentenced to 300 years to life for 12 counts of child sexual abuse.

On Sep. 13, 2024, a jury convicted Martinez of two counts of Sexual Intercourse with a Child under the Age of ten (PC 288.7) and ten counts Lewd or Lascivious Acts on a Child under the Age of 14 stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the sentencing on Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara jury also found true the special allegation that Martinez committed his charged crimes against multiple children shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Between 2015 and 2019, Martinez's sister was babysitting two young girls at her home where Martinez also lived explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Martinez groomed and molested the two girls over those four years when they were between the ages of four and nine years old.

The abuse was revealed during a therapy session when the youngest girl detailed multiple acts of abuse that her and her sister were subjected to by Martinez detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The younger sister was nine-years-old and her sister was 11-years-old when the abuse was shared in therapy and then reported to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives Nicholas Adomaitis and Martha Sosa conducted the interviews with both girls and their families as well as received a confession from Martinez during their investigation explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.