Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz to arrive at Santa Barbara Airport

today at 4:36 pm
Published 3:57 pm

Governor Tim Walz is expected to arrive at Santa Barbara Airport on Sunday, October 6th, 2024.

Arriving at around 5:30 p.m., the Vice Presidential candidate will kick off a west coast fundraising blitz on behalf of the Harris Victory Fund. Walz will make his way through California and Washington, delivering campaign remarks in cities along coast.

The Minnesota Governor has a full schedule ahead of him, expected to make some local stops. Walz will deliver remarks at receptions in San Diego, Montecito, Los Angeles, and Sacramento -- before eventually making his way up to Washington.

