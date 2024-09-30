Urgent aid to Hurricane Helene victims coming from Santa Barbara’s Direct Relief

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With a loading dock gate opening and the back of a FedEx truck waiting, another urgent shipment of medical supplies is heading out to victims of Hurricane Helene from Santa Barbara's Direct Relief.

Parts of six states were wrecked by the force of the Category 4 hurricane.

Direct Relief Chief Pharmacy Officer Alycia Clark says the staff is rapidly packing and wrapping up medicines and other vital medical supplies.

Knowing hurricanes hit every year, some that are devastating, shipments were already out ahead of this event. "We pre-place modules in anticipation that this is going to happen and there is very little time to prepare and so we do that before June first of every year. We get these supplies in place so they can be utilized at the right time."

The contents of these boxes will be going right to work because many victims are left with nothing.

Clark says, "inside is a variety of medications for both chronic disease and acute issues things like diabetes, hypertension, asthma as well as suture and wound care."

Direct Relief also has staff members on the ground to get the right shipments to the right places.

"They need to find out what kinds of medicine are needed and in what amounts and trying to be as accurate as possible," said Clark. "They also communicate with state and federal agencies and their aid shipments so there is no duplication and to be efficient."

One of the reasons these shipments can get out and get on the ground is because of the Direct Relief pre-planning.

There are connections or partners they have been working with for years.

But it is not always a perfect fit and Clark says they have to be ready for tough conditions, lack of power for electronics, and sometimes cut off access points.

"Every time it is a little bit different. I think right now there's still a lot of needs assessment being done. Our teams are on the ground in Florida and in Georgia and so our team is assessing needs and getting accurate information."

It is also helpful if those in need, know their needs. "Keeping a list of mediations knowing the doses knowing and also knowing the other health centers that might be stepping up are where you can receive medications," said Clark.

Direct Relief says the impact and aftermath of Hurricane Helene will take a long haul response as it has seen in other weather-related disasters. "We know the recovery period is getting longer and longer and it is so complex now and so we plan to stay supporting these health centers and free clinics, charitable pharmacies, long term."

For more information go to: Direct Relief