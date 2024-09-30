Former catholic seminary to become retreat center in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local developers are transforming a former catholic seminary into a retreat center in Santa Barbara.

Manager Edwin Rutsch is leading the way to a major renovation at The Empathy Center.

Rutsch's brother bought the St. Mary’s Seminary at an auction almost two years ago for $7.5 million.

The two brothers are building a retreat center open to all kinds of workshops and events.

They have been renovating the property while hosting workshops and events simultaneously.

One of the events was the visit of Tibetan monks.

The center also held an interfaith event with 16 local interfaith leaders to find common ground.

They have hosted numerous Empathy Cafes, providing community members with a platform to share their insights and feedback about the center.

Everyone is welcome on Sundays at 11 a.m. for an Empathy Café, where participants can learn more about getting involved with the center.

For additional details, visit: TheEmpathyCenter.org