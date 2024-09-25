Santa Barbara Public Library presents Raíces y Sueños: Unfolding the Journey of Hispanic Immigrants

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special series of events focused on the local immigrant community.

The library is calling it, "Raíces y Sueños: Celebrating Hispanic Immigrant Culture."

The library is offering a variety of activities from bilingual storytime and craft workshops to a special marketplace event, all aimed at sharing and preserving Hispanic immigrant traditions.

With hands-on events like paper-mâché doll-making workshops, the library hopes to engage families and children in meaningful ways.

The events are open to everyone, encouraging the broader community to learn more about Hispanic heritage and immigrant contributions.

"We just want everybody to come and feel welcome in the library. When we spoke to the community, they said they want to celebrate but also want others to understand why we're celebrating," Catalina Morancey, Spanish Outreach Coordinator. "It’s important for children to know their roots while teaching others about their culture."

One of the highlights will be a screening of the film Radical—shown in Spanish with English subtitles—followed by a virtual panel featuring prominent figures, including Sergio Juárez and Paloma Noyola, who inspired the movie.

Most events are free, but prior registration is required, as well as a library card.

For more information, here is the list of events.