Developer buys Pea Soup Andersen’s in Buellton

BUELLLTON, Calif. - A well-known developer in Santa Barbara County has purchased the property of Pea Soup Andersen's in Buellton after the iconic restaurant closed in January, just shy of its 100th Anniversary.

Official records show that developer Edward St. George purchased the restaurant and cocktail lounge from long-time owners Milt Guggia Enterprises back in May.

Documents also show the property was transferred to SBID LLC, which is managed by St. George according to a staff report from the City of Buellton.

St. George also manages St. George and Associates, a property management company, with locations in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista that mostly caters to college students.

Noozhawk calls St. George, "one of Santa Barbara's most prominent and controversial developers."

SF Gate first reported the property transfer and claims St. George paid nearly $5 million for it.

The iconic restaurant was famous for its split pea soup and was a favorite pit stop for many travelers.