Firefighters responding to multiple spot fires along northbound Highway 101 west of Goleta

today at 5:13 pm
Published 5:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews from multiple agencies are responding to a series of spot fires along the northbound side of Highway 101 just west of Goleta near Farren Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the joint agency response is looking to limit the multiple small fires from continuing their spread.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

