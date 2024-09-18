Skip to Content
Fire teams responding to residential fire on La Paloma Avenue northwest of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a two-story residential fire in the 4400 block of La Paloma Avenue northwest of Santa Barbara.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, heavy smoke and flames have been seen on the second floor and are spreading to the attic, but all of the residents have safely exited the burning building.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

KEYT
Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

