Woman arrested for attempted murder in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

today at 5:52 pm
Published 6:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a woman for attempted murder after giving birth to her own baby early Sept. 8.

The 20-year-old attempted to smother the baby according to an investigation by SBPD detectives at 7:54 a.m. before being taken to Cottage Hospital alongside her child for treatment.

The mother's roommates discovered both her and the child unresponsive in their apartment at the 1100 block of San Andres St, detailed the SBPD.

Emergency personnel successfully helped the baby breathe on its own again, according to the SBPD.

The Santa Barbara resident is currently being booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail for both attempted homicide and cruel punishment on a child, explained the SBPD.

Your News Channel will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

