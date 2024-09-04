Firefighters scale new heights using nine-story crane for climbing practice at Sanctuary Centers in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fire crews are getting ready for a training opportunity in collaboration with a nonprofit organization on Wednesday in Santa Barbara.

The training is set to take place at Sanctuary Centers’ New Building Project site, located in the lot behind 115 W. Anapamu Street.

Local fire crews will be utilizing Sanctuary Center's nine-story crane for climbing practice on Sept. 4, 9, and 12 at 1:30 p.m.

The fire teams have scheduled these sessions.

Lola Ban West, the Director of Marketing and Development at Sanctuary Centers, believes this is a great way to showcase the collaboration between the community's first responders and Sanctuary Centers.

Training Captain Jeremy Denton of the City of Santa Barbara Public Safety will discuss details about the training.

President Paul Wieckowski of Schipper Construction will share the significance of the building project.

Sanctuary Centers' Fund Development team will also be on site to talk about the overall collaboration and its impact on the community.