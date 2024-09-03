Skip to Content
Locals bracing for intense heatwave

Mina Wahab
By
Published 6:05 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—“We’re kind of in this bubble here and it’s just going to get stronger in the next few days,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Wofford.

The National Weather Service says Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of a brutal heatwave in Southern California.
 
Temperatures could reach triple digits in the foothills and mountains. 
 
“Keep an eye on the elderly. A lot of people at the coast don't have air conditioning. So, you know, people who live in those areas could be more at risk,” said Wofford.
 
“We use a window air conditioning system to keep us cool, to keep our pets cool, our dog gets really hot. That's I think that's the danger of the heat wave,” said Bret Shellabarger, who lives in Santa Barbara. 

People are finding all sorts of ways to stay cool, including enjoying the breeze by riding vehicles like mini scooters and electric bikes.
 
“ The reason we came here because of the heat wave from L.A. Here is so much cooler. It's about 20 degrees cooler here in Ventura,” said Efren Sanchez of Boyle Heights.
 
Even though coastal areas tend to be cooler, above average temperatures are expected over the next few days.
 
A local surfer says don't let the clouds fool you.
 
“It is overcast right now and you still need to put sunscreen, sun protection over your body,” said Bret Shellabarger.

Experts say there is a heightened risk for heat-related illness.
 
Meteorologists we spoke with are advising people to do strenuous outdoor activities either early in the morning or later in the evening when things cool down. 

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

