Fire crews put out fire at laundromat on Broadmoor Plaza Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a fire at San Roque Laundry on Broadmoor Plaza Wednesday morning.

Arriving first responders reported light smoke coming from the front of the business and were able to put out the fire without any injuries shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but clothes that had caught fire in a dryer were discovered at the scene.