Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews put out fire at laundromat on Broadmoor Plaza Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
By
today at 11:25 am
Published 11:33 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a fire at San Roque Laundry on Broadmoor Plaza Wednesday morning.

Arriving first responders reported light smoke coming from the front of the business and were able to put out the fire without any injuries shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but clothes that had caught fire in a dryer were discovered at the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
laundromat
Sant Barbara City Fire Department
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content