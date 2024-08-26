Vacant Rite Aid options under consideration in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The city of Carpinteria has a Community Project Funding Grant that could be used to purchase the former Rite Aid located at 801 Linden Ave.

The city manager is giving a status update presentation on the issue tonight.

Some community members said they would like to see the property used for children and seniors.

Others have said they would like it to be as a restaurant just down the street from the beach.

City Manager Michael Ramirez said the property owner is asking $5 million dollars.

"Anything is possible. We are considering this and then the community is committed to a community center," said Ramirez, "So if it is not this location, you know, our commitment is to help."

Ramirez said the city has had a tough year financially that has caused some deferment and reduction in services.

"So, it would be solely based on constributions from the philanthropic community, from community donors and the city also received a $950,000 Federal grant."

A multi-family property nearby on 8th St. is for sale for just under $3 million.

Rite Aid has closed hundreds stores since filing Chapter 11.

So, Carpinteria is not alone when it comes to deciding what to do with the the former drug store building.

The building is considered a prime location for locals and tourists, alike.

Your News Channel will have more on the issue tonight on the news.