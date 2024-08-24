Santa Barbara County Farm Day returns for its 6th year

Santa Barbara County Farm Day is presented by Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG).

Going on its sixth year, over 10 Santa Barbara county agricultural organizations and farms invited the public out for a day of activities and tours all for free.

"It's a great way for all the locals to see the ranches that they never get to see on a daily basis and to see all the animals and everything that takes part in the community," said Growing Minds Farm Education volunteer Mellisa Caudillo.

Up a dirt road in Buellton, Growing Minds Farm Education participated in Santa Barbara County Farm Day for the first time this year. Visitors were able to pick vegetables, do a little shopping while learning, and visit Cupcake the cow.

Growing minds farm is a non-profit organization that welcomes all individuals of all abilities to learn by doing.

"We're really hoping that as the kids learn more about the farm life and contribution that each animal makes to the food chain and what have you, that they at the very least, go away with a better understanding of the way the world operates," said Growing Minds Farm Education Chairman, Michael Reid. "So, very much a focus on that sort of educational component"

To learn more about Growing Minds Farm Education visit their website.