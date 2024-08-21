Santa Barbara landmark Band Shell at Plaza del Mar returns to hosting live events Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The historic Band Shell of Plaza del Mar made its triumphant return to hosting live performances for the community following renovations on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Your News Channel was on the scene of the ribbon-cutting event for the city landmark which featured local leaders as well as the Prime Time Band.

"Renovation of the Band Shell preserved a piece of Santa Barbara’s history while restoring Plaza del Mar as a community space for art, music, and cultural events, just as it was a century ago," beamed Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary ahead of the reopening ceremony Wednesday.

The renovations were funded by federal ($800,000 from the American Recovery Act), state ($177,000 from the California Department of Parks and Recreation), local ($275,000 from the coffers of the City of Santa Barbara), and the surrounding community ($55,500 from the PARC Foundation) detailed the City of Santa Barbara in a press release about the renovation project's completion.

Want to perform at the historic venue? Contact the City of Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department here to sign up!