City Fire and Grenada Theatre to hold fire and evacuation simulation Wednesday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Grenada Theatre and Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be hosting a simulated fire and evacuation from the public venue from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

People in the area can expect smoke and multiple fire engines and the 1200 to 1300 block of State Street will be closed for the entire exercise shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Drivers are encouraged to find a detour before becoming part of the simulation.