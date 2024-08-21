Skip to Content
City Fire and Grenada Theatre to hold fire and evacuation simulation Wednesday afternoon

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department
By
New
today at 10:39 am
Published 10:45 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Grenada Theatre and Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be hosting a simulated fire and evacuation from the public venue from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

People in the area can expect smoke and multiple fire engines and the 1200 to 1300 block of State Street will be closed for the entire exercise shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Drivers are encouraged to find a detour before becoming part of the simulation.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

