Vacation time for President Joe Biden & First Lady on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived at the Santa Barbara Airport around 2:24 a.m., Tuesday morning.

The Presidential motorcade left about 20 minutes after with a Santa Barbara Sheriff's chopper overhead.

This trip to the Central Coast comes after President Biden spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The reasoning for the trip is that the President and the First Lady will be vacationing in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to a News National Source.

Preparations for the President's arrival had been happening days prior, as locals started noticing multiple military aircrafts flying over the region.

A "No Fly" zone was also issued within the area before the President's arrival, but once the President left the airport, flights resumed hours after his landing.

The main destination for the visit continues to remain uncertain. However, according to the NY Post, billionaire and political donor, Joe Kiani, has hosted Hunter Biden in the past at his 8,000- acre Santa Ynez Valley vineyard.

Once source mentioned to your News Channel that Hunter Biden, the President's son, had arrived on Saturday at the Santa Maria Airport.

Top-level visits are nothing new to the Central Coast as other political members have visited and stayed.

President Ronald Reagan would visit his Rancho del Cielo Ranch in the hills above the Santa Ynez Valley.

Back in July 2019, Vice President Mike Pence visited Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The most recent visit being Vice President Kamala Harris also making her stop at the base back in April of 2022.

Your News Channel will keep you updated on the Biden's stay here on the Central Coast until Saturday.